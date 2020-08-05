Asia Today: Australian state reports record virus increase

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s hot spot Victoria state has announced a record 725 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, as businesses in Melbourne city prepare to draw down their shutters as new pandemic restrictions are enforced. The 24-hour record was marginally higher than the 723 cases and 13 deaths reported last Thursday. From late Wednesday, many non-essential businesses including most detail retailers, hair-dressers and gyms in Australia’s second-largest city will be closed for six weeks. People employed in essential jobs will have to carry passes under Australia’s toughest-ever lockdown restrictions. In other developments in Asia and the Pacific, Hong Hong has reported 80 new cases and four additional deaths, while new cases in mainland China fell to just 27.