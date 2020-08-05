 Skip to Content

Another cruise ship in Norway stalled amid infection fears

New
4:01 am National news from the Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A cruise ship with 123 passengers on board and a crew of 85 has docked in the Norwegian harbor of Bodoe but no one can disembark after a former passenger from Denmark tested positive for the coronavirus upon returning home. Ship owner SeaDream Yacht Club says “we sincerely hope that there is no COVID-19 on board, and we are not aware of any other guests or crew who are infected or have any symptoms, but we are taking all necessary precautions.” 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content