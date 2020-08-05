After summer of fun, CRBL teams raise the stakes

Strum (WQOW) - For the Chippewa River Baseball League, games played this summer have been for the good times.

"It's been very loose," says Luke Anderson, head coach of the Osseo Merchants. "Non-league games are a little different than the regular grind during the summer."

"It's been fun, no matter if it's a league game or not," says Jesse VenRooy, the Beef River Bullfrogs head coach. "They really do it for the love of the game."

This weekend will change that, as the Wisconsin Baseball Association Tournament has invited two CRBL teams to join in on the fun.

"We had two options," says VenRooy. "We could either vote in two teams, or we could have some kind of play-in tournament."

The games won out, so starting Saturday six teams will head to the diamond with something on the line.

"They kind of miss the competitive aspect of it," says Anderson. "It's fun playing baseball, but it's awfully nice when the games mean something."

"Every single one of them has been waiting for this the entire year," says VenRooy. "They've been nervous -- are we going to have a WBA, are we going to be playing in the tournament, that's been the number one question. So now let's go out there, have some fun and play some good baseball."

The WBA Tournament will take place in Spooner from August 14-16.