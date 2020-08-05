8 Western nations urge Russian forces to leave Georgia

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and seven European countries are marking Friday’s 12th anniversary of the conflict between Russia and Georgia with a call to Moscow to withdraw forces from Abkhazia and South Ossetia and allow medical evacuations and aid deliveries, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. They said after a closed U.N. Security Council briefing Wednesday that Russia’s continuing military presence in Abkhazia and South Ossetia and its recognition of “the so-called independence of the regions” violates Georgia’s territorial integrity and undermines its sovereignty. Georgia’s botched attempt to regain control of breakaway South Ossetia sparked war with Russia starting Aug. 7, 2008.