3 Mexico smugglers undone by screech of their howler monkeys

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Somewhat predictably, an attempt by three people to smuggle two howler monkeys in southern Mexico has been undone because the protected animals locked in a suitcase began emitting their piercing cries. The National Guard said Wednesday that officers uncovered the smuggling try when they stopped a car for a traffic infraction near the Caribbean coast and heard “strange noises” coming from the suitcase. Howler monkeys are known for a deep, barking roar and in the wild they are usually heard long before they are seen. They are a protected species and transporting them is illegal without proper licenses.