WI Poison Center issues warning about some hand sanitizers

Wisconsin (WQOW) - As you would imagine, hand sanitizer use has increased during the pandemic. The Wisconsin Poison Center says the number of calls about toxic exposure has increased right along with it.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there has been a dramatic increase in hand sanitizer products labeled to contain ethanol that have actually tested positive for methanol contamination.

Methanol, or wood alcohol, can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and life-threatening if ingested, according to health services.

"Hand sanitizer is great to use when soap and water aren't available, but frequent, thorough handwashing is the best way to prevent spreading viruses like COVID-19," said Stephanie Smiley, interim state health officer. "If you must use hand sanitizer, be sure to avoid any products on the The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) list of hand sanitizers that have been recalled.”

Dr. David Gummin, medical director of the Wisconsin Poison Center, said hand sanitizers typically contain more than 60% ethyl alcohol which is stronger than most hard liquors. He said a child ingesting any more than a lick could be at risk for alcohol poisoning.

If you or a child accidentally swallows hand sanitizer, call the Wisconsin Poison Center right away at 800-222-1222.