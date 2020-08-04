US sending highest rep to Taiwan since 1979 break in ties

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. says Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar will visit Taiwan in the coming days. It will be the highest-level visit by an American Cabinet official since the break in formal diplomatic relations between Washington and Taipei in 1979. The visit will likely create new frictions with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. The U.S. maintains only unofficial ties with Taiwan in deference to Beijing but is the island’s most important ally. The American Institute in Taiwan, which operates as Washington’s de facto embassy on the island, said Azar’s “historic visit” will enhance U.S-Taiwan cooperation to combat COVID-19.