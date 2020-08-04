US Army names head of V Corps HQ to be based in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — U.S. and Polish defense officials have attended a ceremony to name the commander of U.S. Army V Corps overseas headquarters that will be located in Poland. U.S. Army Chief of Staff, Gen. James McConville on Tuesday named Maj. Gen. John Kolasheski as the commanding general of the headquarters that is to have a staff of some 200, starting in 2021. Last week, while announcing the withdrawal of some 12,000 troops from Germany, U.S. defense leaders said the V Corps headquarters abroad will be in Poland.