Teachers organize caravan to Madison over school reopening plans

MADISON (WKOW) - Teachers from across Wisconsin are sending a message about reopening schools during the pandemic.

A group drove through Racine, Milwaukee and Madison on Monday to ask state leaders to prioritize the health of teachers and families this fall.

Teachers say they're afraid to go into classrooms that can't keep kids at a distance.

"Educators are afraid, to say the least, about walking into classrooms that can't be socially-distanced this fall. Educators want to be in classrooms with our students. That's why we do the work that we do," said Tanya Kitts-Lewinski, Kenosha Education Association president. "This year, what I'm hearing is just a huge amount of anxiety and fear and folks who are seriously looking at writing a will because they don't know what will happen."

The teachers, including some from Madison, say they want to see all schools go virtual to start the year.

"I think what the science is showing is that it is not physically safe right now. We're in a state where it's still peaking. It is not contained or controlled," said Angelina Cruz, president of the Racine Educators United. "Until we're more clear on those things, it is very irresponsible to proceed in any other way in which we are putting large groups of people together."

The teachers are delivering letters to lawmakers and state health officials.