Sex offender to be released in Chippewa County will be homeless

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A man convicted of sexual assault and possession of child porn will be released onto the streets of Chippewa County.

Donald Rusaw Jr., 43, will be released from custody on August 11. He was convicted of 1st degree sexual assault of a child, 2nd degree sexual assault of a child and 17 counts of child pornography back in 2004.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the Department of Corrections does not have a place for Rusaw to live so he will be homeless.

Kowalczyk said Rusaw will be supervised by the DOC until 2058.

He cannot be with kids without supervision and he cannot consume drugs. He is not allowed to be with his victims or go to parks, schools or day cares. He will be on GPS monitoring.

If you see Rusaw out and about and feel he is violating his conditions of release, you are asked to call law enforcement immediately. You can get in touch with the Chippewa County Sheriffs Department at 715-726-7700, or the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections at 715-738-3208 or simply dial 911.