Reports: Chicago schools to announce all-remote learning

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Public Schools is expected to announce Wednesday that it will start the school year with all-remote learning in response to coronavirus concerns, according to published reports. The Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune, citing unnamed sources, said the announcement will be made ahead of a deadline Friday when parents were to decide on whether they wanted to start the year learning from home or a hybrid plan that allows two days of in-person learning. Messages left by The Associated Press with Chicago school officials were not immediately returned. The decision would come as school districts around the country are deciding how to teach children during the pandemic.