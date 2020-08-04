Prosecutors: Pimp kept ‘minutes,’ contracts with victims

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Court records show a Maryland man who pleaded guilty to prostitution charges kept detailed “meeting minutes” and a “comptroller’s report” that allowed investigators to document his illegal business. A court filing Tuesday says investigators also found a self-described prostitution “training manual” and contracts with victims when they searched the Laurel home that 32-year-old Robert Carl Diienno shared with prostitutes. Diienno was arrested in June 2017 after he allegedly assaulted a woman over an argument about prostitution. U.S. District Judge George Jarrod Hazel is scheduled to sentence Diienno in December.