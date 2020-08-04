Powerful Colombian ex-president ordered under house arrest

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe will be placed under house arrest while the Supreme Court advances a witness tampering investigation against him in a titanic blow to one of the nation’s most enduring but controversial political leaders. The high court’s unanimous decision published late Tuesday states magistrates found “possible risks” of obstruction of justice while they continue probing accusations that the ex-president had a role in bribing potential witnesses against him. The news touched off a firestorm in Colombia, where Uribe remains a domineering voice in the nation’s highly divisive politics.