Police facing scrutiny in Elijah McClain case get new chief

DENVER (AP) — The interim chief of a suburban Denver police department has become the first woman to permanently lead the agency looking to regain public trust following a tumultuous year. Aurora police are under scrutiny following the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man officers stopped on the street and put into a chokehold. The City Council on Monday night chose Vanessa Wilson, who is white, over three other nationwide finalists, who are all Black men. The McClain family’s lawyer said Tuesday that she’s wary of Wilson’s long career with the agency but hopes she has the fortitude to overhaul what she calls a broken department.