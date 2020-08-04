 Skip to Content

Official: US will extend support for Venezuela’s Guaidó

New
1:04 pm National news from the Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The State Department’s top official on Venezuela says that the Trump administration will continue recognizing lawmaker Juan Guaidó as the nation’s interim president in the new year. Trump’s special representative to Venezuela Elliott Abrams testified Tuesday in a U.S. Senate’s Committee on Foreign Relations. Abrams says the White House will back Guaidó even if Nicolás Maduro goes through with plans to overhaul the opposition-controlled congress in a December election. As the body’s leader, Guaidó last year claimed the nation’s presidency, vowing to end Maduro’s rule. Guaidó and more than two dozen opposition parties vow to boycott the election. Their terms end in the first week of January.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content