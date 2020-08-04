Nonprofit helps people with disadvantages gain job skills

Eau Claire (WQOW) - For decades, an Eau Claire nonprofit has helped vulnerable populations gain valuable job skills.

For the last year, Jonathon Cristler has built beds in the woodworking shop of the L.E. Phillips Career Development Center.

The center started in 1959, employing and providing vocational training to people with disabilities and disadvantages. And Cristler feels his skills definitely grew.



"I knew some things, but I've definitely learned a lot more being at CDC like communication and overall being more confident," said Cristler.

He credits his growth to the center's case workers.



"They're fantastic, wonderful people. They're polite, and they're respectful," said Cristler.

The nonprofit provides other work opportunities to more than 260 employees like in catering, upholstery, sewing, packaging and printing.



"Oh my gosh, it's amazing to see someone when they first learn a new skill and be able to take that skill and then bring it out into the community. Maybe they'll start in the cafeteria and help there and then transition out into the community to work at a local restaurant. Just really eye-opening," said Angela Kjellberg, the marketing coordinator of the L.E. Phillips Career Development Center.

The organization's officials hope to help even more people like Cristler for years to come.



"The skills that I've learned here help me have a good job," said Cristler.

If you'd like to help the nonprofit continue the work they do, you can join them Friday, August 7, for their 31st annual Charity Golf Outing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

News 18 is a proud sponsor of this fundraiser. It includes games, raffles, and a silent auction.