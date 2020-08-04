Musgrove expected to start for Pittsburgh against Minnesota

Pittsburgh Pirates (2-8, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (8-2, first in the NL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Joe Musgrove (0-2, 4.77 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (0-1, 7.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

The Twins went 46-35 at home in 2019. Minnesota pitchers had a WHIP of 1.30 last year while striking out 9.0 hitters per game.

The Pirates went 34-47 away from home in 2019. Pittsburgh hit .265 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 163 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Minnesota leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (back), Zack Littell: (hamstring), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).

Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (hand), Mitch Keller: (left side), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), JT Riddle: (abdomen), Luke Maile: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.