Missouri polls close on vote for health care for more adults

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Polls have closed in a Missouri election that will decide whether the state expands Medicaid health care coverage to thousands more low-income adults. Voters also are deciding party candidates for governor, Congress and other state and local offices. Voting is occurring as Missouri has seen a surge in confirmed coronavirus cases. Election officials in St. Louis and Kansas City both said that voter turnout was steady, but there were more cancellations than normal among poll workers. St. Louis County’s election director says the county had set a record for absentee ballots before the polls even opened.