League pushes Minnesota prep football, volleyball to spring

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota State High School League has pushed this fall’s football and volleyball seasons to next spring because of coronavirus concerns. The league also decided Tuesday that soccer and individual fall sports can start practice on time on Aug. 17. All seasons will be shorter. High school football and volleyball would shift to a new “fourth season” starting in March. The board also discussed moving the girls’ and boys’ soccer seasons but instead approved resuming the sport on time. A decision on postseason play will be made later. Motions to play football and volleyball in the fall failed.