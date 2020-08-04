Kansas Rep. Watkins battles for seat while facing charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Freshman Kansas Rep. Steve Watkins is fighting to keep his seat in the state’s Republican primary while facing felony criminal charges. Polls have closed throughout the district. Watkins hoped to overcome a challenge from State Treasurer Jake LaTurner in the 2nd District in eastern Kansas. LaTurner argued that Watkins was vulnerable even before the criminal charges were filed in July. Watkins is accused of voting illegally in a 2019 Topeka City Council race. He also is accused of trying to mislead a sheriff’s detective who was investigating his listing of a UPS Inc. store postal box as his residence for state voter registration purposes. Watkins has called the charges “bogus.”