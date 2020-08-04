Giolito expected to start for the White Sox against Brewers

Chicago White Sox (6-4, second in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (3-4, third in the AL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (0-1, 6.52 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 1.59 ERA, .62 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

The Brewers went 49-32 at home in 2019. Milwaukee averaged 8.4 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 279 total doubles last year.

The White Sox went 33-48 on the road in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.9 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Chicago leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Brewers: Josh Lindblom: (back), Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Ryan Braun: (right index finger).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Tim Anderson: (right groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.