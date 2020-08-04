Fox News Channel viewers tune out for John Lewis’ funeral

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel viewers are usually a loyal bunch, but thousands reached for the ‘off’ switch when the network aired civil rights icon John Lewis’ funeral last week. The Nielsen company says half of Fox’s audience immediately melted away when coverage of the funeral began. The funeral featured speeches by former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Meanwhile, rivals CNN and MSNBC increased their audience. The day before, Fox reached more than 2 million viewers for its daytime programming, while during the funeral the audience dipped to 540,000. Fox’s audience is dominated by fans of President Donald Trump, who also skipped Lewis’ funeral.