Eau Claire plan commission recommends development of downtown apartment complex on Railroad Lot

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Plan Commission is recommending the rezoning and development of a new apartment complex downtown to the city council.



The decision came during a lengthy meeting of the plan commission Monday night. The vote to recommend the development to city council passed 7 to 2, after a failed motion to postpone the decision.



The proposed complex is a five-story apartment building with commercial and restaurant space with an attached patio that would sit in the current Railroad Lot, across Barstow Street from Phoenix Park.



The proposal has been met with some controversy. Jody Kvapil, owner of Galloway Grille and co-owner of Scooter's downtown, has been petitioning to save his businesses' patio and parking space, which would be taken over by the development.



Kvapil said he is still planning to take his case to city council next week. He and his landlord, John Mogensen, are asking that the city compromises by letting them keep the patio space.



If the proposal is approved by city council, Kvapil hopes he can work on a compromise with the developer of the complex.