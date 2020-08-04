Can you get the coronavirus from secondhand smoke? Experts say secondhand smoke isn’t believed to directly spread the virus. But infected smokers may blow droplets carrying the virus when they exhale. Being able to smell the smoke might be a sign you’re too close to the smoker. The respiratory droplets people spray when they talk, cough or sneeze are believed to be the main way the virus spreads. And people also exhale those droplets when smoking, as well as when vaping. You should avoid secondhand smoke regardless, since it can cause various health problems.