Vikings land DT P.J. Hall in deal with Raiders for late pick

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have acquired defensive tackle P.J. Hall from the Oakland Raiders for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2021. Hall provides reinforcement for the interior for the Vikings after the opt out by expected starter Michael Pierce. Hall was a second-round pick in coach Jon Gruden’s first draft back with the Raiders in 2018. He was selected 57th overall out of Sam Houston State. The 6-foot, 305-pound Hall played mostly as a reserve as a rookie and then started 12 games last season but failed to make much of an impact.