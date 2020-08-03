Trump wants broader role for telehealth services in Medicare

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is taking steps to give telehealth a broader role under Medicare, with an executive order that serves as a call for Congress to make doctor visits via personal technology a permanent fixture of the program. The order President Donald Trump plans to sign Monday applies to one segment of Medicare recipients — people living in rural communities. But administration officials say it’s intended as a signal to Congress that Trump is ready to sign more significant legislation that would permanently open up telehealth as an option for all people with Medicare.