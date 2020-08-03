1st big Southern California wildfire of 2020 keeps on raging

BANNING, Calif. (AP) — The first big Southern California wildfire of 2020 is raging for a fourth day east of Los Angeles with thousands of people forced from their homes. The fire in Riverside County is one of several blazes crews are battling across the state amid sweltering temperatures. The Riverside fire has consumed more than 41 square miles of dry brush and timber since it broke out Friday evening. An American Red Cross official says volunteers used to close contact with evacuees have had to adjust their approach because of the coronavirus. The fire as of Monday morning was only 5 percent contained.