Thorpe expected to start as Minnesota hosts Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (2-7, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (7-2, first in the NL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Derek Holland (0-0, 3.18 ERA, .88 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Twins: Lewis Thorpe (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

The Twins finished 46-35 in home games in 2019. Minnesota pitchers had an ERA of 4.18 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.30.

The Pirates finished 34-47 in road games in 2019. Pittsburgh hit .265 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 38 total triples last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (back), Zack Littell: (hamstring), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).

Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (hand), Mitch Keller: (left side), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), JT Riddle: (abdomen), Luke Maile: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.