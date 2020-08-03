‘Sobering’ report shows hardening attitudes against media

NEW YORK (AP) — A new study by the Knight Foundation and Gallup finds that Americans’ distrust of the news media only seems to be worsening. The study of attitudes finds that nearly half of American feel that the news media is very biased. The Knight Foundation says the attitudes are very corrosive, making it very hard for democracy to function when so many people feel they can’t believe what they see or read. One bright spot: 84% of people say that the media is critical or very important to democracy, up five points in two years. The study of