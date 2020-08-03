Smile more? Some critics see sexism in debate over Biden VP

CHICAGO (AP) — The debate over Joe Biden’s running mate has recently ticked through a familiar list of stereotypes about women in politics. Some allies of the Democratic presidential candidate are facing criticism for comments about the contenders that some see as biased — including worries that California Sen. Kamala Harris is too ambitious or the observation that former national security adviser Susan Rice doesn’t smile much. Biden’s team had hoped its search effort would stand out for its inclusion and diversity, but there’s been negative commentary, too. The former vice president has said he will name a woman as his running mate.