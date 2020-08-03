Red Cedar Speedway will race into 2024

Menomonie (WQOW) - There will not be any racing at Red Cedar Speedway in 2020, but there will be from 2021-24.

The track announced Saturday in a Facebook post the Dunn County Board of Supervisors approved a contract extension for the Red Cedar Racing Association to race through 2024.

The publicly-owned track will not open in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Association said the track will keep its Wissota sanctioning and race on Friday nights in 2021 beginning on April 9, 2021.

The popular Punky Manor event will not be held in 2020, but will be back next year, the Association said.