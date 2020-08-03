Progress slow on virus relief bill as negotiations continue

WASHINGTON (AP) — Progress is coming slowly as lawmakers craft another major response to the coronavirus pandemic. Negotiators on the huge relief bill met Monday in the Capitol as issues like food for the poor and aid to schools moved to the forefront. The White House is seeking opportunities to boost President Donald Trump, like more $1,200 stimulus payments. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants big money for state and local governments. All sides predict a long slog ahead despite the lapse of a $600-per-week expanded unemployment benefit at the end of July. Several more days of talks are expected.