Nuclear bailout tied to bribery scandal was years in making

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers are facing calls to repeal a $1 billion nuclear plant bailout that’s now entangled in a state bribery scandal. The bigger question is whether they are willing to find a new way to prop up Ohio’s financially strapped nuclear plants or will abandon the idea altogether. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine wants the Legislature to repeal the bailout and replace it. He says he still believes the plants are an important part of the state’s energy future. But some lawmakers say they don’t want to reward what federal prosecutors say was an illegal scheme behind the plants’ financial rescue.