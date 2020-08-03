Missing Altoona woman’s family asking for your help

Altoona (WQOW) - It has been five days since an Altoona woman went missing and her family is asking for your help to find her.

According to a Facebook post from the Altoona Police Department, Angela Coffield was last seen on Wednesday, July 29 around 8:30 p.m.

Her sister, Ashley Stoll, said their family is extremely worried about her.

She said her sister left almost everything at home; her purse, phone, credit cards, and medication.

Stoll added that Coffield has struggled with mental health since she was 14 years old.

"It has been really difficult," Stoll said. "We've all been really worried. We're trying to stay strong and filled with hope. We're a family that believes in Jesus and so that's been really helpful. We've come together and have had a lot of people pray and that's been our rock through this really hard time. It's scary and we just, we hope she's safe. We want her to come back home."

Coffield was last seen driving a tan, 2003 Buick Century with Wisconsin license plates ADL2030

Coffield is 33 years old, 5 foot 5 inches tall, with gauges in her ears and brown hair with red tint.

The family wishes for the community to please only contact them or police if you have information on Coffield's whereabouts-- not for updates on the current situation.