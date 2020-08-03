Michigan Legislature cancels session after senator’s test

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Legislature has canceled this week’s session and hearings because a Lansing-area state senator tested positive for the coronavirus through screening required by his service in the Michigan Army National Guard. Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett, of Charlotte, said Sunday that he was told the results Sunday afternoon after being tested Friday. The news led the Legislature on Monday to cancel the week’s session and committee hearings that had been scheduled for this week. Barrett says he tested positive despite taking “reasonable precautions.” Recent video shows him wearing a mask during several recent legislative hearings.