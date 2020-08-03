McDonell Catholic Schools announce plans for upcoming school year

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The McDonell Area Catholic Schools will be holding in-person classes for all grades in the upcoming school year.

The district is naming their plan "Brick to Click," with K-12 students welcomed back to face-to-face learning, but officials say they're prepared to make a seamless switch back to virtual classes if necessary.

The schools are providing all students with internet compatible devices in case the switch to online learning comes. Teachers are also going through professional development to try and improve the virtual learning experience.



Students will also see citizenship and digital learning skills incorporated into the curriculum.

“Our goal is not merely to start the year in school, but to stay in school. We hope to balance necessary precautions with the need for kids to be kids, through time with friends, staying active, praying, or just enjoying a meal together,” said McDonell President Molly Bushman in a press release.



The district is also offering a virtual schooling option for students with high-risk health concerns.

