Kanye West submits petitions to appear on Arkansas ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Rapper Kanye West has submitted signatures to appear on the Arkansas ballot this fall as an independent presidential candidate. Representatives of West on Monday submitted 1,723 signatures with the secretary of state’s office. The office has 10 days to verify that West has submitted at least the 1,000 signatures from registered voters to qualify for the state’s ballot. West once backed Republican President Donald Trump, but announced last month he had broken with Trump and would launch his own presidential bid. West has since submitted paperwork to appear on the ballot in neighboring Oklahoma. Arkansas is a solidly Republican state.