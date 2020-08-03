 Skip to Content

Idaho hearing could offer new details in missing kids’ case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors plan to begin sketching out their evidence against a couple at the center of a bizarre case of two missing children whose bodies were later unearthed in rural Idaho. The preliminary hearing Monday could offer new details in a case with ties to doomsday beliefs and other mysterious deaths. It will help a judge decide if the charges against Chad Daybell will move forward in state court. He’s charged with concealing evidence by destroying or hiding the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. He married their mom, Lori Vallow Daybell, who’s charged with conspiring to help keep the bodies hidden. Both have pleaded not guilty.

