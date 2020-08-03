Greece: 1 hurt as small plane hits shut village coffee shop

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Authorities say a small training aircraft has crashed into a shut village coffee shop in northern Greece, injuring the teenage pilot and causing minor damage. Police said the 19-year-old man was flying solo and apparently lost control of the light aircraft before he hit a large tree in the main square of a village east of Thessaloniki. The tree broke the force of the crash and the plane continued to hit a first-floor balcony above the coffee shop in Proti before settling with its tail on the ground against the building’s facade. The pilot was taken to a hospital on Monday with non life-threatening injuries, while nobody else was hurt.