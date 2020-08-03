GOP leader wants Wisconsin Senate to strike down mask order

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate says he wants the Legislature to reconvene this week or next to strike down Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate. The order from Evers, designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus as cases spike in Wisconsin, took effect on Saturday. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said on WISN-AM Radio that he was talking with Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos about a plan. Vos opposes the mandate, but has not said whether the Assembly would come in to vote it down, as Fitzgerald said the Senate wants to do.