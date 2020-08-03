German laser tech company says gov’t blocks exports to China

BERLIN (AP) — A German company that specializes in laser communication says it is pulling out of uncompleted transactions in China after the German government barred it from delivering hardware to the country. Munich-based Mynaric said on Friday that it had requested official clearance of a planned export of products to a Chinese customer, which it didn’t identify. It said it received a notification “that clearly prohibits Mynaric from delivering laser communication hardware to China.” Asked on Monday about the company’s announcement, Economy Ministry spokesman Korbinian Wagner had no immediate comment and said the government typically doesn’t confirm, deny or comment on individual cases.