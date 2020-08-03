WQOW (Eau Claire) - According to a press release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, a fire in downtown Eau Claire Sunday night is forcing several people to relocate.

The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 500 block of Jefferson Street at around 11:30 PM.

When crews arrived they found a large fire in the rear of the house. The fire was then quickly extinguished.

Three people were in the home at the time. There were no injuries, however several pets died inside the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.