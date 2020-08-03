Eau Claire School Board passes district-wide mask mandate

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The Eau Claire School Board implemented its own policies requiring masks in schools Monday.



While masks are required statewide through September 28 under Governor Evers' mask mandate, the Eau Claire School Board unanimously approved policy changes Monday requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings until further notice.



The school district plan was released prior to Governor Evers' mandate, and School Board President Tim Nordin said the policy changes allow the district to require masks as long as it deems necessary to keep students and staff safe, unlike the state mandate which has an expiration date.

"Masks, right now, are one of the best ways that we know of to make sure that we can slow the spread of COVID-19," Nordin said. "That means that we have to have them for all of our students, and all of our staff in our buildings, and visitors, at all times."



Board members said they recognize support for the plan is not universal, but said many students and community members have reached out in support of the policy, and it aligns with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department guidance.

"It really shows that our district is taking the health of our staff and families as seriously as we can," Nordin said. "We are not just doing this because we are forced to. We really believe that this is the right thing for our district."

Nordin said wearing masks allows students to be as safe as possible while allowing some face-to-face contact that can benefit mental health and socialization.



The policy applies in all district buildings and on buses, regardless of ability to maintain a six foot distance. Masks will not be required when eating or drinking, or in certain other situations determined on a case-by-case basis.



Board members said masks will serve as another layer of protection in district buildings on top of physical distancing and frequent disinfecting.