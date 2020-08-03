Designate two Eau Claire structures as local landmarks?

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Monday night the Eau Claire Landmarks Commission held a discussion to see if two historic pieces of architecture deserve the label of "local landmark."

The commission is drafting nominations for the Phoenix Park Pedestrian Bridge and the old Wells Fargo building on 204 E. Grand Ave. in downtown Eau Claire.

The old Wells Fargo building was built in 1930 by an organization that provided life insurance and employed hundreds of people.

Eau Claire City Planner Pat Ivory, said having these structures designated as local landmarks would help with engineering and research. It's also good for tourism and marketing purposes and would open the door for historic renovation funding.

"If we needed to apply for a grant for some work on the bridge, it certainly would be a benefit to have it designated as a historic building. A lot of grant programs do take that into account when they start awarding points when they're looking at applications so it certainly would be a positive," said Ivory.

Ivory said a public hearing on the former Wells Fargo building will be in September, and another one on the Phoenix Park Bridge should be later in the fall.