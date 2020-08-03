Chippewa Falls man sentenced to federal prison

Madison (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls man will spend the next 3 1/2 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of guns, a knife and bulletproof vest.

According to the Department of Justice, Eau Claire police found Joshua Reedy, 26, in a parking lot back in August 2019 wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a crow-bar and hunting knife.

When police searched his vehicle they say they found a stolen sawed-off shotgun. Police say they also found another gun, ammo, stolen credit cards and other "burglarious tools."

Prior to this incident, Reedy was a convicted felon meaning he was not supposed to have a gun.

During sentencing, Judge William Conley said Reedy is a long-standing drug and alcohol addict who failed to take prior treatment seriously.

Following Reedy's 3 1/2 years in federal prison he will be on three years of supervised release.