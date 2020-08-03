Kids getting caught in crossfire as US gun violence surges

CHICAGO (AP) — A 9-year-old boy was one of 105 homicide victims in Chicago in July, joining a grim roster of children who have been felled by the city’s gun violence. New statistics show that not only was July one of the deadliest months in the city’s history but the city is seeing more children wounded and killed by gunfire than in recent years. The most recent monthly homicide and shooting statistics mirror what is going on around the country, where city after city has reported more gun violence thus far this year than during the same period last year.