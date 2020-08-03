CEO of Puerto Rico’s power company to resign amid outages

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The CEO of Puerto Rico’s state-owned power company is resigning as tens of thousands of clients remain without electricity since last week’s tropical storm that further weakened a grid still trying to recover from previous hurricanes and earthquakes. José Ortiz is expected to step down on Wednesday amid widespread anger and impatience with ongoing power outages during a pandemic at the height of what is expected to be an unusually active hurricane season as parents prepare for the start of a virtual school year. Many Puerto Ricans also are dissatisfied with how the Electric Power Authority handled recent outages including one last week that was not storm-related and left more than 300,000 customers without power.