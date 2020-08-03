Asia Today: Duterte reimposing virus lockdown on Manila area

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is reimposing a moderate lockdown in the capital and outlying provinces after medical groups appealed for the move as coronavirus infections surge alarmingly. The Manila region and five densely populated provinces will revert to stricter quarantine restrictions for two weeks starting Tuesday. Mass public transport will be barred and only essential travel will be allowed. Medical leaders over the weekend warned that the health system has been overwhelmed and may collapse as health workers fall ill or resign from exhaustion and fear. The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged past 103,000 on Sunday.