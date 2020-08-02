Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say a suicide car bomb and multiple gunmen have attacked a prison in the country’s east. The spokesman for the governor of Nangahar province says Sunday’s attack killed at least one person and injured 20 others. He says a gunbattle between Afghan security forces and insurgents is ongoing, and casualties are likely to rise. No one immediately claimed responsibility, but both the Taliban and the local Islamic State affiliate are active in eastern Afghanistan. IS is headquartered in Nangarhar province. Sunday’s attack comes a day after the Afghan intelligence agency said a senior IS commander was killed in the province. Afghanistan has seen a recent spike in violence, with most attacks claimed by the local IS affiliate.