Mexico arrests violent gang leader known for emotive videos

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican police and military forces have arrested the leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima gang who spread violence through north-central Mexico and fought a years-long bloody turf battle with the Jalisco cartel. The armed forces and officials in the state of Guanajuato announced Sunday they had captured José Antonio Yépez Ortíz, better known by his nickname “El Marro,” which means “The Sledgehammer.” Yépez Ortiz was unusual among gang leaders because he posted videos with emotional calls to his followers, including one showing him appearing to cry after several of his supporters and relatives were arrested. He was caught allegedly holding a kidnap victim.